

CTV London





Sarnia police have charged a 42-year-old Sarnia man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly woman in her backyard.

Police say a man on a mountain bike approached the victim in her backyard between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 10.

At this time, police say the man asked the female for a glass of water and to use her washroom.

Upon granting access to the house the suspect allegedly assaulted the elderly female and shortly thereafter left the residence with personal property belonging to her.

Police say the suspect attempted to return on Wednesday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The suspect allegedly knocked on the victim’s rear window, but police were called and prior to their arrival the suspect left the area.

A neighbour had surveillance video that assisted in the description of the suspect.

On Sunday at 10 a.m., a nearby neighbour who was aware of the investigation observed the same male from the previous dates and immediately contacted the police.

Police say officers arrived shortly thereafter and located the man who then began to run from the police. A foot chase then ensued through backyards and over fences.

The suspect was apprehended a short time later without any further incident.

The accused, a 42-year-old male from Sarnia, has been charged with sexual assault, theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, break and enter to a dwelling house, possession of break and enter instruments, disguise with intent, and two counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

The accused remains in custody and since the investigation is ongoing.