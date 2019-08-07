

CTV London





The federal government is contributing $6 million to a project that will help ensure large loads can get to the Sarnia Harbour unimpeded.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau was in Sarnia on Wednesday for the funding announcement.

The Oversized Load Corridor project has been championed by Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey and Lambton-Kent-Middlesex MPP Monte McNaughton.

"The Oversized Load Corridor creates a dedicated link in Sarnia-Lambton for our fabrication ships to reach global markets," Bailey said in a statement. "This presents a real opportunity for our local businesses to generate good paying jobs and an economic boost."

The City of Sarnia, County of Lambton, Township of St. Clair and Sarnia-Lambton Industrial Alliance had already secured the first $6 million for the project.

Construction on the project is expected to begin before the end of 2019.

The project will also help avoid situations like a crash in Nov. 2015 that saw a transport truck on Highway 402 hit the Indian Road overpass, shutting down the highway for several days.