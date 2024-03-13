Sarnia gets $400,000 for meeting housing targets

The City of Sarnia has received funding for meeting the province's housing targets.

The government has given Sarnia $400,000 through the building faster fund.

It's a $1.2-billion fund distributed to municipalities that exceed building targets.

The provincial government said Sarnia built 254 new housing units in 2023.

Officials from some cities, including London, have critisized the fund, saying they've issued building permits, but developers have refused to act on them — making those cities ineligible for the funding.