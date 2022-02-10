Sarnia Blessings re-launching to serve seniors and vulnerable community one meal at a time
It began in March of 2020, as a way of providing seniors with home cooked meals during the pandemic.
Sarnia Blessings, a meal delivery program is now growing and looking for volunteers to serve as many people as possible, one meal at a time.
“We’re very excited that we have this new facility, and we’re just inching to get things going here,” said Kevin Allen, the executive director of Sarnia Blessings.
Kevin, along with his wife Jan Allen and a group of volunteers, will start cooking, packaging and delivering thousands of meals to seniors and vulnerable community members.
“We see people who are lonely, who are struggling, who are isolated, and we really want to come alongside them and help them during these difficult times,” said Pastor Kevin McKee, co-organizer, and board of directors president.
McKee says Sarnia Blessings was birthed in the mind and heart of Kevin Allen – a chef by trade for the past 20 years, who saw a need in his community.
“My mom is in a nursing home, and I see the struggles she went through – and my dad’s home alone, so first hand I’ve witnessed the struggled that they’ve had, that seniors have”, said Allen.
Sarnia Blessings started at the Lighthouse Community Church, where Kevin and his wife Jan began cooking and packaging meals for people in need. It has since provided around 50,000 meals for people in need.
“We found that there were actually hundreds of people looking for help for their elderly grandparents or people who had just come out of the hospital who couldn’t make meals on their own, and so slowly we began to put a team of people together, volunteers who would take these meals out and deliver them, and Kevin been working hard at it for about two years now”, said Pastor McKee.
After taking a short break, Sarnia Blessings is back now and leasing a former restaurant equipped with a commercial kitchen that will allow them to scale their production for a planned re-launch in March.
For information on how you can help click here.
