The Salvation Army says they have raised $592,543 with the local 2018 Kettle Campaign, overtaking their goal of $550,000.

Shannon Wise, public relations representative with the Salvation Army Ontario Great Lakes Division, says a few checks will likely still trickle in after the Christmas Eve total.

The news comes after concerns just days before Christmas that the national campaign was still far away from its goal.

The organization is thanking staff, volunteers, donors and their community partners for making the campaign a success.