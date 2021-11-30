Salthaven seeks support to fund Intensive Care Unit equipment

Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont. -

The Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre near Strathroy, Ont. is fundraising in hopes of purchasing more equipment for their Intensive Care Unit.

On a busy day, the centre takes over 100 calls. The organization is currently in need of donations from the community to help pay for upgraded medical equipment.

“Today the funds have been coming in better than we expected. So we’re going to be able to do everything we wanted to do in updating our ICU,” said Brian Salt.

Salt is the founder of Salthaven. For several decades the clinic, located in Mount Brydges, Ont., has assisted in rehabilitating thousands of injured and sick animals.

“Food and having the proper medications on hand, all of those things are costly,” said Salt. “Everything we do is supported by the community -- donations, volunteers, all of that really helps us to do the jobs we do.”

With more than 120 volunteers, Salthaven is a lifeline for wildlife who require immediate medical care.

Donations made to the organization will help cover upgrades to their Intensive Care Unit, which requires incubators, lead testing equipment and more.

The new equipment will help them get to the root of the problem quicker, said Salt.

“We had four incubators at one point but one by one they slowly died because they’re being used a lot.”

Incubators can help control body temperature, which isn't always regulated when an animal is injured, according to Salt.

The organization’s goal is to raise $10,000 by the end of Tuesday. The founder is confident that they’re close to reaching it.