LONDON, ONT -- Power was knocked out and a truck driver had to be extricated after crashing into a hydro pole in central London.

Once on scene on Becher Street fire crews told the driver to remain in the cab of the truck as the pole was down across the front.

A small fire had to be extinguished and power was shut off so the driver could be safely removed.

Power remains out in the area, affecting about 350 customers.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The public is asked to avoid the area while crews are on scene.