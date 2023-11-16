Sally-Ann’s Christmas Kettle campaign kicks off

The Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas Kettle campaign.

Forty-six kettles in all have been located at retailers around the city.

The campaign is making it easier to donate as well. If you don’t have cash on hand, you can donate by credit card or debit card using the tap function.

This year’s goal is $580,000.

Salvation Army London Community & Family Services Executive Director Nancy Kerr said all of the money stays in the community to support those in need.

She said with rise of inflation this year, the need is greater than ever, “When you have, already food insecurity, you have low income, you’re struggling to make ends meet.”

She continued, “You add Christmas to that. You add other things to that. It just makes it really challenging for people. So this program helps us help them. It makes them less stressed. ‘[Am I] not going to be able to put a toy under the tree for my child this Christmas?’ ‘Am I going to be able to have a dinner for my family this Christmas?’”

Last Christmas, the Salvation Army in London helped 4,200 families, and provided toys for more than 6,500 children, and it expects to do the same this year.

The agency also said more than 1,800 individuals rely on its food banks, community meals, and school lunch programs every month.