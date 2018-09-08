

CTV London





Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has issued a water safety alert for residents along the Kettle Creek Watershed.

Officials say the remnants of tropical depression Gordon are expected to affect southern Ontario Sunday through Monday night before heading eastward.

Rain is forecast to begin over southwestern Ontario Sunday morning and could be heavy at times, with total rainfall amounts in the 30 to 60 mm range possible by Tuesday morning.

Sunday evening and overnight into Monday morning could see additional rainfall through thunderstorm activity.

“Water levels throughout the watershed are low at this time, so there is plenty of capacity to contain the extra flow,” says Jennifer Dow, KCCA’s water conservation supervisor.

“The main concern at this time will be the surface water runoff into our local creeks and waterways which will cause unpredictable changes in water levels during the forecast rain events, combined with potential, localized thunderstorm activity”.

Residents along Kettle Creek are advised to carefully monitor their local conditions.