Featured
Rusty nails discovered throughout Port Dover main beach
Concerned beach-goers reported finding rusty nails on the main beach area in Port Dover.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:51PM EDT
Norfolk County OPP are investigating a rash of rusty nails being spread along the shore line in Port Dover.
Police received the call around 3:30 p.m. on Monday from concerned members of the public.
After investigating, it was determined that unknown people went to the main beach area of Port Dover and dropped rusty nails.
Multiple people and families with small children located several of them.
Approximately 100 nails were removed from the beach and were handed over to the responding officers.
The OPP continued investigating, and were seeking information from the public regarding the incident.