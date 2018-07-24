

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are investigating a rash of rusty nails being spread along the shore line in Port Dover.

Police received the call around 3:30 p.m. on Monday from concerned members of the public.

After investigating, it was determined that unknown people went to the main beach area of Port Dover and dropped rusty nails.

Multiple people and families with small children located several of them.

Approximately 100 nails were removed from the beach and were handed over to the responding officers.

The OPP continued investigating, and were seeking information from the public regarding the incident.