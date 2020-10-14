LONDON, ONT -- It may only be a block, but there are sure to be traffic headaches today when a portion of Adelaide Street is shut down near Oxford Street.

Adelaide Street between Central Avenue and Pall Mall Street will be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. for work on the CP Rail line.

The closure just south of Oxford Street is likely to cause traffic delays as it is one of the city’s main routes running north to south during rush hour.

The work is to complete necessary track realignment ahead of the Adelaide Street underpass construction.

If this is on your route today be sure to give yourself extra time.