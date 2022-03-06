Rural Education Task Force takes draft report public claiming TVDSB is trying to silence its findings

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia sets ceasefire for evacuations but battles continue

Russia announced yet another ceasefire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others.

People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Experts advise against waiting for Omicron-specific vaccines

With pharmaceutical companies anticipating relatively short turnaround times for developing Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, some Canadians may consider waiting to get their booster shots in favour of one that targets the latest variant of concern. Experts, however, caution against waiting.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver