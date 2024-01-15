Rural buses cancelled, travel advisory in effect

Winter weather has once again led to bus cancellations and some school closures in Huron and Perth counties.

St Michaels Catholic Secondary School in Stratford and St. Anne's Catholic Secondary School in Clinton are both closed due to weather.

All rural buses are also cancelled all day including Elliott Coach Lines, Murphy, First Student Goderich and Stratford, Montgomery Bus Lines and Newry Coarch Lines.

An extreme cold weather alert is in place for Strathroy-Komoka and Western Middlesex County.

Temperatures as low as -18 degrees Celsius combined with winds up to 30 km/h will give wind chill values as cold as minus 30 early this morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Grey Bruce is covered under a snow squall warning while Goderich, Bluewater, southern Huron County Wingham, Blyth and northern Huron County are all under a winter weather travel advisory, calling for reduced visibility in areas of blowing snow.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 23.

Tuesday: Flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 11. Wind chill near minus 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 10.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 7.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 8.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 8.