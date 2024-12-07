Running behind on your shoveling? Now's the time to hop to it.

A bit more snow is on the way today – although nothing like the accumulations the region has experienced over the past week.

If you’re still working on digging yourself out, now is the time to do it. Milder temperatures are set to roll through the region early next week and will turn that light fluffy snow into an icy slushy mess.

It’s also wise to break out that de-icer and salt early, with freezing overnight possible in the coming week.

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Periods of snow ending in the evening then mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 2 degrees.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High plus 4 degrees.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 6 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 2 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 2 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 4 degrees.