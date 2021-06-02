LONDON, ONT. -- Lisa Synott knows what it’s like to be struggling. For years the mother of five dealt with an abusive relationship before getting help. That help came from My Sisters’ Place on Dundas Street.

“There were days when I wasn’t getting out of bed,” says Synott.

Despite COVID-19 the drop-in centre, which provides counselling and programs to women who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, is still providing more than 200 lunches every day to women and some men as well.

“The need hasn’t gone away, in fact it’s only increased,” says Jennifer DeMelo from My Sisters' Place. “We need to provide continual support because the need is so great.”

Now Synott is trying to help her family, herself and others at My Sisters’ Place. It’s the third time she has participated in the Love You program’s Run for Women, which is sponsored by Shoppers Drug Mart.

Pharmacist and owner Nick Vander Gulik says it’s the fourth year the money raised has gone to to the organization, with more than $106,000 collected in 2020.

Like last year, this year’s event is virtual, running between July 4 and 11. Participants can run or walk whatever distance they choose.

“People who are at a disadvantage before the pandemic, didn’t have homes or a safe place, these times have only made it harder,” says Vander Gulik.

“It makes us feel good as owners and it makes us feel good as a community member that we have something like the Run for Women which allows us to raise money and support people in need.”