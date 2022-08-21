Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial, Monday

A ruling is expected in the Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial, Monday.

In early August, the court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn.

Hildebrandt claimed it was self-defence after he was allegedly approached by two men.

Dykxhoorn says the son of the Church of God pastor pushed him to the ground at a farm near Aylmer after pacing a sign about wearing masks near the church property.

Dykxhoorn claims his ribs broke as a result of being pushed.