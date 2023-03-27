Round 1: Knights vs. Attack

The London Knights will face the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

Other matchups included Windsor facing off against Kitchener, Sarnia taking on Guelph and Barrie facing the defending OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs.

Windsor enters the post season as the top seeds in the Western Conference.

SERIES B - (2) London Knights vs. (7) Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - Fri. March 31 at London, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Sun. April 2 at London, 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Tues. April 4 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Thurs. April 6 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 - Fri. April 7 at London, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sun. April 9 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Tues. April 11 at London, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

As reported over the weekend, Saturday night was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.