LONDON, ONT -- It will be a four day weekend for students in Lambton-Kent as elementary schools are closed Thursday due to rotating strikes, plus Friday is a PA Day.

All Lambton-Kent District School Board elementary schools or programs are closed as result of the one day elementary teacher’s strike. With Friday being a PA Day students will return to school on Monday.

Lambton-Kent is one of three school boards affected Thursday.

The union representing elementary teachers says that if a deal is not reached by Friday they will begin holding province wide strikes on top of the rotating strikes.

Depending on when rotating strikes fall that could be two days off a week for students.

The union at the province resumed negotiations Wednesday after no talks for six weeks.