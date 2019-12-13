LONDON, ONT. -- For the third year in a row, the Rotary Club of South London is selling pewter ornaments depicting historic London landmarks.

“It’s such a crowded market for fundraising today, so we wanted to come up with something that was unique and might capture the attention of people in London,” Joan Fisher, of the Rotary Club of South London, told CTV News on Friday.

Two years ago they produced ornaments depicting Kingsmill’s department store and the Middlesex County courthouse.

Last year’s offerings were Joe Kool’s restaurant and the Ceeps bar. This year’s ornaments feature the London Normal School and Blackfriars Bridge.

The cost of the limited-edition pewter ornaments is $20 and there will only be 500 of each produced. The money raised from this year’s sales goes towards a variety of local and international projects. Locally the funds will help with the rebuilding of the White Oaks Public School’s library and help supply food for its bi-weekly breakfast program. Internationally the Rotary Club is involved in a program to help eradicate polio around the world.

Fisher says it’s a great way to decorate your holiday tree and contribute at the same time.

“People are likely going to buy ornaments at Christmas time and this way the money that we raise is going back into the community and internationally so it’s a win-win situation,” she said.