STRATHROY, ONT. -- Over the past 40 years, Jack and Lourdes Correia have set up a breathtaking Nativity scene.

Setting up an elaborate Nativity or Presepio is a Portuguese tradition that the Correias value very deeply.

Their Nativity, which had humble beginnings, has cost them thousands to collect the individual pieces throughout the years and now encapsulates an entire room.

It is built of many different Christmas-themed pieces and includes a reservoir-fed river and the manger and Holy Family figures were shipped from Italy.

Lourdes says that Christmas would not be complete for their family without the Presepio.