

CTV London





A vehicle rollover closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Chatham, Ont. for nearly two hours on Wednesday morning.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash happened around 10 a.m. just east of Highway 40 (Communications Road).

A vehicle carrying two people reportedly lost control and rolled over.

Both the driver and passenger were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The highway was closed for some time to allow the vehicle to be removed.

The driver, a 69-year-old Guelph man, has been charged with careless driving in the accident.