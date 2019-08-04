

CTV London





Perth County OPP are investigating a serious crash west of Mitchell.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a sedan left Perth Road 180 between Line 24 and 26 and rolled over.

The male driver had to be airlifted to a London hospital while a female passenger was rushed to a local hospital.

Perth Road 180 is closed at the scene in both directions for the investigation.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and witnesses are urged to contact OPP.