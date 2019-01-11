

A series of rolling protests affected traffic on the King’s highways this morning including two near London.

There was one convoy on the 401 east of Putnam and another on highway 403. There is a third protest on the 401 westbound near Kingston.

Provincial police were with the protesters as they travel down the highways at speeds roughly half the posted speed limit.

Organizers tell CTV and CJBK that they are “ supporting the Unist'ot'en in B.C.” They are heading for a location near Brantford on Cockshutt Road where they will hold a rally around noon.

RCMP roadblocks remained in place around the territory of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in B.C.

Fourteen people were arrested on Monday after the Mounties forcibly took apart a first gate blocking access to an area where Coastal GasLink wants to build a natural gas pipeline.

(With files from Canadian Press)