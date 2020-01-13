LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are advising commuters of possible traffic delays on Highways 401 and 403 Monday due to a rolling protest.

Police did not identify what the protest is, however social media posts suggest it is an Indigenous-led rolling blockade between London and Six Nations in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation.

On Friday motortists on highway 401 saw slowdowns as Indigenous groups held a "solidarity slowdown."

The Wet’suwet’en nation in British Columbia is fighting the building of pipeline on their lands.

Local chiefs have asked all police and pipeline workers to leave their lands in an ongoing standoff over the pipeline.

Last week heavily armed police arrested protesters of a pipeline that would run through the Wet'suwet'en territory to Kitimat, B.C.

In London police say Monday’s protest may delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic in Middlesex, Oxford and Brant Counties.

The protest is said to take place sometime during rush hour, but exact times are not clear.

Police say in a release that their main, “objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

With files from the Canadian Press.