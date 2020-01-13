LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are advising commuters of possible traffic delays on Highways 401 and 403 Monday due to a rolling protest.

A release obtained by CTV News London says an Indigenous-led rolling blockade will slow traffic during the morning rush hour between London and Six Nations in support of the Wet’suwet’en nation.

"We are answering the naitonal call out for solidarity actions in support of Wet'suwet'en," said Yeyatalunyehu George in the release.

The Wet’suwet’en nation in British Columbia is fighting the building of pipeline on their lands.

Local chiefs have asked all police and pipeline workers to leave their lands in an ongoing standoff over the pipeline.

Last week heavily armed police arrested protesters of a pipeline that would run through the Wet'suwet'en territory to Kitimat, B.C.

"While this action poses a minor inconvenience for commuters, pipelines pose permanent risks for Indigenous peoples daily," read the release.

In London police say Monday’s morning;s protest may delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic in Middlesex, Oxford and Brant Counties.

Police say in a release that their main, “objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with those who may organize protest events to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the traveling public, where possible.”

With files from the Canadian Press.