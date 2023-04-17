Rollercoaster spring weather expected in the Forest City

The stretch of summer-like weather with both sunshine and record-breaking warmth has come to an abrupt end.

Unseasonably cool air has settled back into southern Ontario with showers and lake-effect rain.

A deep upper low is slowly moving overhead and will continue to spin cool, wet weather over the Great Lakes into Tuesday.

The chance for light rainfall will linger with a few flakes of snow mixing in, and temperatures will average close to 10 C below normal Tuesday afternoon.

High pressure will build back into the area Wednesday with sunshine, and a brief one-day warm up will arrive on Thursday.

The spring temperature ride continues, however, as another cold front will cross Friday with a blast of chilly weather expected for the weekend.