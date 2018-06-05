

CTV London





St. Thomas police are looking for suspects after rocks were thrown off of a bridge, hitting a motorcyclist and a passing vehicle.

The rocks were thrown from the Barwick Street train bridge onto the Highway 3 bypass around 6:30 p.m. Monday, hitting a passing motorcyclist on his helmet.

Witnesses told police they saw some teenagers fleeing the scene but no suspects were located.

Later in the evening around 10 p.m., rocks were thrown at a passing vehicle, breaking the windshield.

Contact police if you have any information.