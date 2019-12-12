Rocket raccoon? This critter went for a spin on an LTC bus
Published Thursday, December 12, 2019 11:51AM EST
This photo Tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 reportedly shows a raccoon on a city bus in London, Ont. (@sarahchun02 / Twitter)
A Tweeted photo reportedly showing a raccoon riding aboard a London Transit Commission (LTC) bus is generating buzz in the Forest City.
Sarah Chun said a friend captured the photo of the critter while riding an LTC bus.
For its part, the LTC says it's unclear if the raccoon lived up to its reputation as a bandit and skipped out on the fare.