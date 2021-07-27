LONDON, ONT. -- A staff recommendation that weeknight concerts held after Labour Day in Harris Park end at nine o'clock was rejected by a council committee Tuesday.

Councillor Shawn Lewis even drew comparisons to the town that banned dancing in the movie Footloose.

"This is London, not Bomont. Especially as we come out of the pandemic, I think our job is to be a little more Ren McCormack and not Reverend Moore."

The recommendation stemmed from multiple complaints received by City Hall about a series of weeknight concerts in September 2019.

Currently concerts can end at 11 p.m. in Harris Park.

Committee members said they will wait for a more fulsome analysis of the "special events bylaw," coming in 2022.