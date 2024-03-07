LONDON
London

    • Roads reopen after pedestrian struck in south London

    A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in London Thursday morning.

    According to police, it happened around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Commissioners Road east and Highbury Avenue.

    The westbound lanes of Commissioners Road east were closed but have since reopened.

    There is no word on how the crash happened and police told CTV News the investigation is ongoing by the Traffic Management Unit.London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in east London on March 6, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

