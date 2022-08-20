Roads closed to accommodate filming this week in London, Ont.

Richmond Street between Dundas Street and King Street will be closed Wednesday to accommodate filming.

In addition, the following lane restrictions will be in place:

East and west curbside lanes on Richmond Street between Dundas Street and King Street from Sunday until Friday morning.

East lane of Richmond Street from King Street to York Street will be closed from Wednesday until Thursday morning.

Delays are expected. Motorists are encouraged to use Clarence Street, York Street, Dufferin Street or Talbot Street.

Queens Avenue from Richmond Street to Talbot Street, Ridout Street between Queens Avenue and Dufferin Avenue are also closed due to the Downtown Loop construction project.

Signage will be present to notify motorists.

For service updates and detours, visit the LTC website.

Richmond Street between Dundas Street and King Street is expected to reopen Thursday morning.