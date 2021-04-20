LONDON, ONT. -- London police say they are assisting another police agency with an investigation in southwest London.

Heavily armed officers with the London Police Service converged on the 300 block of Springbank Drive at Kernohan Parkway, just east of Wonderland Road, shortly after midday.

London police say they received information that a male wanted by another force was inside a residence in the city and responded.

Police could be heard asking for someone to come out of the home as officers in full tactical gear stood outside.

A Tim Hortons location across the street from the home was shut down, followed by other businesses in the plaza just a few hours later.

More than half-a-dozen police vehicles were visible at the scene, including an armoured vehicle.

Police say uniformed officers, the Emergency Response Unit and the Canine Unit are at the scene.

Traffic was being redirected through an area parking lot to get around the location.

There is no threat to public safety, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

Springbank Drive is closed from Chelsea Avenue to Berkshire Drive and Kernohan Parkway is closed at Ridgewood Crescent.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine