Lambton OPP have shut down London Line from Mandaumin Road to Plowing Match Road after a fatal collision that sent two others to hospital.

Police were called to the scene in Wyoming, east of Fairweather Road for a two-vehicle collision around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

One person was pronounced dead while two others suffered unknown injuries.

The investigation into the two-vehicle crash continues, and the roads are expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m.