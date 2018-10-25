Featured
Roads closed after fatal crash east of Sarnia
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, October 25, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Lambton OPP have shut down London Line from Mandaumin Road to Plowing Match Road after a fatal collision that sent two others to hospital.
Police were called to the scene in Wyoming, east of Fairweather Road for a two-vehicle collision around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.
One person was pronounced dead while two others suffered unknown injuries.
The investigation into the two-vehicle crash continues, and the roads are expected to remain closed until about 3 p.m.