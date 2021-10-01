Road signs erected to solve snow plow driver shortage

Bruce County, Ont. -

In Bruce County, there’s a lot of snow to plow each winter. But it’s getting harder and harder to find people willing to operate the plows.

“These type of jobs, it’s difficult to recruit, but I would say in the past three to four years, it’s becoming even more difficult,” says Miguel Pelltier, Bruce County’s Director of Transportation and Environmental Services.

Bruce County has recently resorted to putting up roadside signs around the region to try and fill the eight to nine seasonal snow plow operator positions that currently need to be filled.

“It’s hard to attract individuals to seasonal positions that don’t offer full-time employment. The hours are tough. It’s a call-in situation. You have to live within 30 minutes of the shop you’re hired for. So, it’s a position we struggle, at times, to fill,” says Susan Petrik, Bruce County’s Director of Workplace Engagement Services.

If the signs don’t work and those eight to nine seasonal snow plow operators aren’t found before winter, to spell off the full-time drivers during large snowstorms, drastic measures may be required.

“If we don’t have enough people to come in and add, we may be in a position where we’re not meeting our service levels. So, it might create liability for the county. If it’s really bad, we may have to close some roads because we’re not able to maintain it,” says Pelletier.

Bruce County officials and residents hope it doesn’t come to that.

“It might be rebooking at our routes, or adjusting our schedules. We’ll have to look at what opportunities come our way to help alleviate that problem,” says Petrik.

Pelletier and Petrik expect snow plow driver recruitment efforts to continue each winter for many more years, as the shortage of employees becomes a chronic issue across the province, and country.

To learn more about the snow plow jobs available in Bruce County, you can visit the county's website.