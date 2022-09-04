Road reopens in Tilsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
Oxford OPP along with the Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit as well as crisis negotiators were on scene of a residence on Ridout Street in response to a disturbance.
Police say the residence was contained and specialized units were activated in response.
Ridout Street between Bidwell Street and Rolph Street was closed for several hours as police worked to resolve the situation.
The road reopened around 9 a.m. and a resident was taken into custody.
Police say the 34-year-old will appear for a bail hearing before the Court of Justice in Woodstock later Sunday afternoon.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Subjects of Sask.-wide dangerous persons alert may be in Regina: RCMP
RCMP in Saskatchewan issued a dangerous persons alert Sunday morning in connection to multiple reports of stabbings on James Smith Cree Nation.
She moved to the U.S. with big dreams and met a boyfriend on Craigslist. Then she vanished
Irene Gakwa's last WhatsApp video call with her parents was filled with gentle ribbing. But beneath the banter were hints that something was off. Now, her family is struggling between hope and grief.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
Canada’s Labour Day weekend weather forecast hit by U.S. heat dome
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
Pakistan's hope as lake fills: Flood villages to save a city
More flooding is expected in southern Pakistan, where Lake Manchar swelled from unprecedented monsoon rains that began in mid-June, officials warned on Sunday.
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
Kitchener
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Tragic hockey player death, Trudeau in Kitchener, arson investigation: Top stories of the week
A tragic death of a hockey player in Ayr, the prime minister making an announcement in Kitchener, and a fire at a historic Cambridge building being investigated as arson round out the top stories of the week.
-
Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history
Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.
Windsor
-
Section of Ouellette Ave. closed Sunday morning after downtown stabbing
Windsor police have closed a section of Ouellette Avenue as they investigate an “altercation” downtown.
-
Video of suspect in ‘random act of violence’ downtown released by police
Windsor police have released a video of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged random attack that sent one man to hospital Saturday morning.
-
Ducharme Street in Windsor, Ont. closed overnight following crash
Emergency crews responded to a collision overnight that appears to involve a vehicle crashing into a home.
Barrie
-
Hundreds gather to mourn six crash victims with candlelight vigil
Family, friends and Barrie residents gathered together Saturday night to mourn the six lives lost in last weekend's fatal collision with a candlelight vigil.
-
Missing boater found dead near Beausoleil First Nation
An intense search early Sunday morning has resulted in the body of a missing boater being recovered.
-
Police, parents urge caution on roadways as students head back to school
Parents and police are warning drivers to slow down as students head back to school this week.
Northern Ontario
-
The 125th Powassan Fall Fair; a tradition returns
The Powassan Agricultural Society is hosting its 125th Fall Fair this weekend.
-
Batchewana First Nation's annual pow wow is a cultural celebration
Batchewana First Nation is holding its annual pow wow this weekend. It is a traditional celebration of culture for the people of Batchewana; however, it is also a chance for non-indigenous people to learn about first nation culture.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters douse blaze at vacant former school in Sarsfield
The Ottawa Fire Service says no one was hurt after a blaze at an empty former school in Sarsfield Sunday morning.
-
Year of the Garden: Leanne Cusack’s garden favourites that never disappoint
Leanne Cusack shares some tips she hopes will help the new gardeners get going and growing.
-
A cooler Sunday after a stormy Saturday night
It’s a cooler day in Ottawa, a sign that autumn is nearly here, after a stormy Saturday night.
Toronto
-
This Ontario couple moved into a 7-room bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic
An Ontario couple say they have no regrets over their decision to leave the big city behind and move into a seven-bedroom Victorian bed and breakfast in Nova Scotia during the pandemic.
-
Investigation into death of 3-year-old in Hamilton conservation area ongoing
Police are continuing to investigate the death of a three-year-old girl at a conservation area in Hamilton.
-
Two in hospital after shooting at Vaughan lounge
Two men are in hospital following an overnight double shooting at a lounge in Vaughan.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals released costed platform promising $41 Billion in spending
The Quebec Liberal Party has released a costed breakdown of its election promises, which includes $41 Billion in spending over five years.
-
CAQ plans to move patients from hospitals to homes for care
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) continues to roll out its Health Plan. On Sunday, it presented a fourth commitment in a week: to deploy home hospitalizations throughout Quebec.
-
Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking
Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history at Montreal's Museum of Fine Arts, the thieves' identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it.
Atlantic
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper believed to be victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a "suspicious death" that happened in downtown Halifax Sunday morning.
-
Some Maritimers want to avoid a carbon tax, others want rebate to help those on low-incomes
While the idea has caused controversy for some, others, like the Ecology Action Centre’s Thomas Arnason McNeil, believe Nova Scotia should implement a carbon tax and use the rebate to help those on low-incomes bridge the affordability gap.
-
Ferry rides between P.E.I and Nova Scotia cancelled due to 'technical problems'
The ferry operator said in a statement that it has also cancelled the five remaining Sunday trips between the two provinces on the MV Confederation, as well as the ship's first scheduled trip Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Busy Saturday morning for Winnipeg fire crews
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Saturday morning, responding to two fires within a few hours of each other.
-
'We have to come together': front line patrols gather for unity walk
Winnipeg's front line patrol organizations gathered downtown Saturday for a unity walk to show support for the city's most vulnerable people.
-
Here is what's open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg
Labour Day is Monday. Sept. 7, and as a result, several businesses and city services will either be closed or operating on reduced hours.
Calgary
-
Suspect charged in Saturday Banff homicide
One person has been charged in relation to a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in the Town of Banff.
-
Street closures for Pride Parade to impact downtown traffic Sunday
Downtown Calgary will be a little more challenging to navigate Sunday, with a number of road closures around 9 Avenue for the Calgary Pride parade.
-
2 dead in overnight fire in Trochu, Alta.
Two people are dead after an early morning fire in Trochu, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
'Waiting to see what unfolds': Chetamon Mountain wildfire estimated at 1,500 hectares
Fire crews continued to battle a wildfire in Jasper National Park moving toward critical power lines for the region.
-
'I'm very scared': Kitchener, Ont. pharmacist believes he was attacked for administering COVID-19 vaccines
A pharmacist from Kitchener, Ont. says he was physically and verbally assaulted for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Vancouver
-
Payout for emergency vet costs denied after dog apparently became sick from treats
Dog owners who claimed their pet required emergency veterinary care after eating a treat bought at the Vancouver Christmas Market won't receive a payout following a B.C. tribunal's decision.
-
'They are loved': Families hold emotional vigil for Indigenous women and teen girl found dead in Metro Vancouver
The families of two women and a teenage girl who were all recently found deceased after being reported missing in Metro Vancouver gathered on Saturday for an emotional vigil.
-
4 in hospital after helicopter 'incident' in B.C. Gulf Islands
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter went into the water near one of B.C.s' Gulf Islands Saturday afternoon.