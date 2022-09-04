Road reopens in Tillsonburg, Ont. following stand-off
A 34-year-old has been taken into police custody following a “barricaded person incident” in Tillsonburg, Ont. overnight Sunday.
Oxford OPP along with the Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit as well as crisis negotiators were on scene of a residence on Ridout Street in response to a disturbance.
Police say the residence was contained and specialized units were activated in response.
Ridout Street between Bidwell Street and Rolph Street was closed for several hours as police worked to resolve the situation.
The road reopened around 9 a.m. and a resident was taken into custody.
Police say the 34-year-old will appear for a bail hearing before the Court of Justice in Woodstock later Sunday afternoon.
