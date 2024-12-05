Road closures, school closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way

If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet, with snow squall warnigs and watches covering southern Ontario.

Thursday’s forecast is projected to bring more snow to the area, “Snow squalls on the way – an arctic cold front pushing through the area will bring a cold fresh infusion of this bitterly cold air,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

There are snow squalls expected to roll through the area on Thursday, with localized snowfall amounts projected to be extremely high, “A band of snow is expected to set up,” explained Atchison. “Under this band we could see 10, 15 even 20 centimeters of snow if this band locks into place.”

Not only is heavy snowfall projected, but the wind is also expected to pick up.

“Expect gusty conditions,” warned Atchison. “You will see blowing snow on area highways, so give yourself lots of extra time as you head out the door Thursday.”

Environment Canada has a snow squall warning in effect for the region today, with heavy and blowing snow expected to limit visibility on roads.

Road Closures

Hwy 401 is fully closed between Furnival Rd and Currie Rd in Elgin County

Hwy 402 closed in both directions between Hwy 401 and Nauvoo Road

Wellington Rd 86/Road 136 is fully closed between Road 140 and Road 136 in Listowel

Perth Line 86 is closed between Rd 131 and Rd 140

Road Conditions

Highway 401

Ridgetown to West Lorne - reduced visibility

West Lorne to Woodstock - reduced visibility

Woodstock to Drumbo - reduced visibility

Highway 402

Sarnia to Strathroy - reduced visibility

Strathroy to Lambeth - reduced visibility

Highway 3

St. Thomas to Highway 401 - reduced visibility

Highway 4

Elginfield to Exeter - reduced visibility

Exeter to Clinton - reduced visibility

Highway 8

Mitchell to Clinton - reduced visibility

Clinton to Goderich - reduced visibility

Highway 19

Tillsonburg to Ingersoll - reduced visibility

Highway 21

Sarnia to Grand Bend - reduced visibility

Grand Bend to Goderich - reduced visibility

Goderich to Kincardine - reduced visibility

Kincardint to Port Elgin - reduced visibility

Highway 40

Wallaceburg to Point Edward - reduced visibility



Cancellations and school closures

Huron-Perth

Bruce-Grey

London-Middlesex-Elgin-Oxford



TVDSB: All schools, education and distribution centres are closed Thursday due to inclement weather.Students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.

AMDSB: All AMDSB schools and buildings are closed today. Teachers will post activities for students to do independently on Google Classroom. No new material will be provided.

LKDSB: Thamesville Area Central School is closed today due to a power outage

Fanshawe College: All campuses of Fanshawe will remain open with online and in-person classes opearting as scheduled. Anyone required to attend campus should do so as long as they can do it safely.

MLHU: The Strathroy and London Offices of the Middlesex-London Health Unit are closed today due to the winter storm

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Snow squalls and flurries beginning this morning. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Local amount 20 to 30 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tonight: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Friday: Flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.