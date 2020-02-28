Road closures, conditions cancel some area buses
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 6:12AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 6:17AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- There are localized school bus cancellations across the region Friday due to road conditions and closures.
My Big Yellow Bus says that school buses have been cancelled to the following Middlesex and North London schools:
- Medway
- Wilberforce
- St. Patrick’s
- Oxbow,
- Centennial
A full list of affected buses can be found here.
In Sarnia-Lambton buses have been cancelled for Zone 1, all other zones are running as normal. The affected schools are:
- Aberarder Central School
- Bosanquet Central School
- East Lambton Elementary School
- Errol Village School
- Grand Bend Public
- Holy Rosary School
- Kinnwood Central
- St. Peter Canisius School
- Plympton-Wyoming School
- St. John Fisher
- North Lambton Secondary School
In Huron-Perth buses have been cancelled in the following areas:
- Dual Credit
- Listowel
- Milverton
- Mitchell
- St. Marys
- Stratford
- Clinton/Seaforth
- Exeter/South Huron