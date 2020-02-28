LONDON, ONT -- There are localized school bus cancellations across the region Friday due to road conditions and closures.

My Big Yellow Bus says that school buses have been cancelled to the following Middlesex and North London schools:

Medway

Wilberforce

St. Patrick’s

Oxbow,

Centennial

A full list of affected buses can be found here.

In Sarnia-Lambton buses have been cancelled for Zone 1, all other zones are running as normal. The affected schools are:

Aberarder Central School

Bosanquet Central School

East Lambton Elementary School

Errol Village School

Grand Bend Public

Holy Rosary School

Kinnwood Central

St. Peter Canisius School

Plympton-Wyoming School

St. John Fisher

North Lambton Secondary School

In Huron-Perth buses have been cancelled in the following areas:

Dual Credit

Listowel

Milverton

Mitchell

St. Marys

Stratford

Clinton/Seaforth

Exeter/South Huron

Click here to check affected runs.