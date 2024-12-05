Road closures, bus cancellations, more snow headed our way

If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet, with snow squall warnigs and watches covering southern Ontario.

Thursday’s forecast is projected to bring more snow to the area, “Snow squalls on the way – an arctic cold front pushing through the area will bring a cold fresh infusion of this bitterly cold air,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

There are snow squalls expected to roll through the area on Thursday, with localized snowfall amounts projected to be extremely high, “A band of snow is expected to set up,” explained Atchison. “Under this band we could see 10, 15 even 20 centimeters of snow if this band locks into place.”

Not only is heavy snowfall projected, but the wind is also expected to pick up.

“Expect gusty conditions,” warned Atchison. “You will see blowing snow on area highways, so give yourself lots of extra time as you head out the door Thursday.”

Environment Canada has a snow squall warning in effect for the region today, with heavy and blowing snow expected to limit visibility on roads.

Road Closures

Hwy 402 closed in both directions between Hwy 401 and Nauvoo Road

Bus cancellations

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Snow squalls and flurries beginning in the morning. Local blowing snow late in the morning and in the afternoon. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 2 degrees. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6 degrees, with wind chill near minus 14.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3 degrees.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.