Road closed following west end collision

The collision occurred around 4 p.m., and involved a flatbed truck and a white SUV.

Witnesses said it appeared at least one person was trapped inside the SUV.

London police have closed Southdale Road in both directions as they investigate.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Emergency responders attended a serious collision at the corner of Southdale Road and Wickerson Road on August 24, 2023.

