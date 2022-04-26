River Road clubhouse demolished

The former clubhouse at River Road Golf Course has been demolished.

Crews tore down the building on Monday.

There were plans for it to be used as an indigenous homeless shelter last winter but it was destroyed by fire in November.

The city says there was extensive structural damage and repairing the building was not a cost-effective option.

Michael Peter Belanger, 54, who was employed by the city at the time of the blaze, is charged with arson causing property damage.

He made a brief court appearance Monday and his case was put over until June 6.