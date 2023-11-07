Risk of freezing rain in London on Wednesday, warning issued for parts of midwestern Ontario

A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for Grey and southern Bruce counties, northern Perth, northern Huron, and northern Wellington county.

A low-pressure system is developing along a stalled front south of the Great Lakes. The low is moving into the area Wednesday and freezing rain is expected in midwestern Ontario starting Wednesday afternoon.

There is the potential for 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up on some surfaces.

The counties south of the warned areas will experience light rain as temperatures are expected to hover above freezing.

In London, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain Wednesday with a risk of freezing rain late morning and early in the afternoon.

Here's a look at London's upcoming forecast

Tuesday night: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.