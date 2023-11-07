LONDON
London

    • Risk of freezing rain in London on Wednesday, warning issued for parts of midwestern Ontario

    A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario.

    Environment Canada has issued a warning for Grey and southern Bruce counties, northern Perth, northern Huron, and northern Wellington county.

    A low-pressure system is developing along a stalled front south of the Great Lakes. The low is moving into the area Wednesday and freezing rain is expected in midwestern Ontario starting Wednesday afternoon.

    There is the potential for 2 to 5 mm of ice build-up on some surfaces.

    The counties south of the warned areas will experience light rain as temperatures are expected to hover above freezing.

    In London, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain Wednesday with a risk of freezing rain late morning and early in the afternoon. 

     

    Here's a look at London's upcoming forecast

    Tuesday night: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Clearing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

    Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of freezing rain late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 10.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News