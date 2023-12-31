Ringing in the New Year with light snowfall across the London, Ont. region

We’ll see periods of snow or rain Sunday with a high of plus 2.

If you’re attending the New Year’s Eve in the Park Sunday night for New Year’s Eve, you’ll want to bundle up!

Periods of snow will be ending overnight, then partly cloudy till morning. Sunday night will have gusty winds and a low of minus 2, feeling like minus 8 overnight.

New Year’s Day on Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with gusty winds and a high of zero, feeling like minus 9 in the morning.

Monday night will be clear out with a low of minus 4.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Clearing. High plus 1.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.