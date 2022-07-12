Right place right time for OPP officer
Right place right time for OPP officer
A Middlesex OPP officer was at the right place at the right time early Saturday morning.
According to a release, the officer was at a gas station at 1251 Wellington Rd. in London preparing for the end of their shift when they were alerted by the store clerk that they had been threatened and robbed by a person still in the store.
As the officer attempted to place a suspect under arrest, police say the person became resistant and assaultive, at which time a Conducted Energy Weapon, was deployed to gain control.
There were no injuries reported.
A 26-year-old of London, has been charged with robbery with theft, possession property obtained by crime under $5,000 - in Canada and resist peace officer.
