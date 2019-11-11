Featured
Ridout closed for five days for emergency rail work
(Source: City of London)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 4:39PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- CN Rail is conducting emergency rail work along Ridout Street that will keep a stretch of the road closed for five days.
Ridout will be closed from York Street to Horton Street, and that includes sidewalks and bike lanes.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to find an alternate route around the closure.
Similar work closed Richmond for a day last week, snarling rush hour traffic.