RIDE programs and alert citizens nab impaired drivers in Middlesex County

Middlesex OPP charged five people with impaired driving-related charges over a four-day period.

On Dec. 30 a 20-year-old person from London was charged after police received a call about a possible impaired driver.

On Dec. 31, a 72-year-old woman from Kilworth was charged after officers on general patrol performed a traffic stop.

Just before midnight on Jan. 1, 2023, officers performed a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle on Ilderton Road that resulted in charges to a 42-year-old from London.

On Jan. 2, a traffic complaint led to charges for a 40-year-old man from Lucan and a 61-year-old man from London was charged after going through a RIDE program on Gore road in Thames Centre.

The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.