

Sean Irvine, CTV London





They lined up, for a novel idea, in downtown London on Monday morning.

Brown and Dickson Booksellers, located just south of Central Avenue on Richmond Row, moved to a new location just one block away, near Albert Street.

But no one called the movers, or even rented a moving truck.

Instead, the business owners asked patrons and friends to form a human book chain.

Shortly after 8 a.m., boxes of books and other store items made their way up Richmond in a walking human chain of about 40 people.

It’s the largest book chain in London, since the move of the Central Library in Aug. 2002.

That move, from the former location on Queens Avenue to the current location on Dundas Street, was completed, in part, by a large human chain.