LONDON, Ont. -- St. Joseph’s Health Care in London has once again earned Exemplary Standing from Accreditation Canada.

St. Joseph’s performance was evaluated against a total of 1,980 standards and met 1,973 – a 99.6 per cent grade. In addition, every single Required Organizational Practice (ROP) was met.

Accreditation Canada took special note of St. Joseph’s commitment to patients, engaged volunteers and physicians, and highly respected reputation in the community

“This is a remarkable achievement,” says President and CEO Dr. Gillian Kernaghan. “Receiving exemplary standing for a third time is testament to the tremendous dedication of our staff and physicians to quality and safety.”

Surveyors also praised St. Joseph’s responsiveness to feedback from patients and their families, strong academic and research focus, favorable financial position, St. Joseph’s Health Care London Foundation support and commitment to psychological health and safety.

Accreditation Canada is a not-for-profit, independent organization which provides health care organizations with an external peer review to assess their services based on standards of excellence.