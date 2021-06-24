LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a return to single-digit daily counts. No new deaths were reported.

The region now has a total of 12,525 cases and 224 deaths, with 12,246 cases resolved leaving 55 active. There are now 3,442 cases with a variant of concern and another 193 that are mutation positive.

No new cases of the Delta variant were confirmed Thursday leaving the region's total at six. All cases have been resolved.

Ontario announced Thursday that Step 2 of its reopening plan will begin on June 30.

Step 2 is coming two days earlier than originally planned as Ontario has surpassed the preset vaccination benchmark to move into the next stage.

As of Saturday, 394,467 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the region, bringing the total number of residents 12 and over with at least one dose to over 73 per cent, and with two doses to nearly 14 per cent.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 has dropped to 10. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and none critical care.

LHSC continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital in the 8TU Transplant Unit, the only ongoing outbreak in the region.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 29 active, 3,869 total, 3,757 resolved, 83 deaths, 794 variants

Grey-Bruce –15 new, 43 active, 1,450 total, 1,400 resolved, seven deaths, 403 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 19 active, 2,700 total, 2,628 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 11 active, 1,883 total, 1,815 resolved, 57 deaths, 306 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – nine new, 37 active, 3,580 total, 3,481 resolved, 62 deaths, 630 variants

For a fourth day, Ontario health officials reported fewer than 300 new infections, as the positivity rate fell to 1.1 per cent.