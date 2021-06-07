MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just three new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday. The case count marks a continued decline in daily numbers, with counts in the teens over the weekend.

This is only the second time the region has seen a single-digit day since March 9, before the start of the third wave. Since then, the only other day under 10 cases was when nine new cases were reported May 25.

The region now has a total of 12,353 cases and 221 deaths, with 12,024 cases resolved leaving 108 active. There are now 3,155 cases with a variant of concern and another 345 that are mutation positive.

Starting Monday, residents 80 and older can start re-booking their second dose appointments sooner, while those 70+ can start re-booking on Thursday.

The London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19, of which nine are in the Intensive Care Unit. Out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU.

There are currently no COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' facilities, schools or child care centres in the region.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – eight new (two-day total), 30 active, 3,814 total, 3,702 resolved, 82 deaths, 807 variants

Grey-Bruce – three new, 22 active, 1,365 total, 1,336 resolved, seven deaths, 395 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 33 active, 2,666 total, 2,580 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 31 active, 1,838 total, 1,750 resolved, 57 deaths, 287 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 37 active, 3,528 total, 3,430 resolved, 61 deaths

Ontario health officials reported just over 500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the lowest daily count since Sept. 2020.